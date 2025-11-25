Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot dead in SeaTac overnight, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies and SeaTac police responded to reports of multiple shots fired along South 198th Street in SeaTac at around 11:45 p.m. last night.

KCSO confirmed that one person was killed in the shooting.

According to KCSO, this was a “contained event,” and there is no danger to the public.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

