Homicide investigation underway after child found dead in Seattle apartment building

A child was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a building on Roosevelt Way Northeast, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, where they began a homicide investigation.

@SeattlePD activity on Roosevelt Way NE at NE 65th St blocking all lanes. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/yLKauO5TAL — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) October 16, 2025

Police confirmed that the victim is a child.

Investigators said the child’s mother is believed to be the suspect.

Preliminary information indicates she may have tried to take her own life.

Police have not released the ages or identities of those involved.

