Homeowner uses garden hose on fire that left Sammamish home unlivable

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A Sammamish man tried to keep a fire at his home from spreading by using a garden hose until firefighters arrived, but flames left the house badly damaged.

Crews were called to the home on Windsor Drive Southeast at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911.

According to a spokesperson for Eastside Fire & Rescue, when firefighters arrived, the homeowner was spraying the roof of the house.

We talked to the homeowner, who said the hose was too small to be effective, but he was thankful his wife and son are OK.

The man, who said he’s lived at the home for about 20 years, told us a neighbor woke him up and said there was a fire near his home.

Though the home is insured, the homeowner said the house is currently unlivable with broken windows and significant smoke damage after the fire.

No one was hurt.

©2023 Cox Media Group