Pierce County homeowner shoots, kills man seen on security cameras in Spanaway

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Spanaway after a homeowner reported confronting an intruder.

Deputies said they were called to the 16000 block of 13th Avenue Court East around 1:45 a.m. on September 14.

A 51-year-old homeowner told 911 dispatchers that he had shot someone trying to get into his house.

When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man on the back porch with a single gunshot wound.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man had been seen earlier on several neighborhood security cameras walking around properties before the shooting.

The homeowner has been cooperative with detectives, and the sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation points to self-defense.

No arrests have been made.

©2025 Cox Media Group