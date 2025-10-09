Homelessness remains top concern but recession fears rise for Seattle voters, survey shows

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed the top concerns for Seattle voters.

Homelessness and public safety concerns trended downward, but remained top priorities. Meanwhile, affordability steadily rose to tie public safety as voters’ second-biggest concern.

“Voters continue to be deeply concerned about the national environment, with most saying the country is pretty seriously off the wrong track, most saying they are worried about a recession, and three-quarters expressing concern [about] their own personal financial situation,” Seattle Metro Chamber wrote in its summary.

However, for the first time since 2021, more people felt that Seattle was on the right track than the wrong track—with 49% picking “right direction” and 46% picking “wrong track” when asked about the state of the city.

Quality of life rose slightly, with voters feeling more positive about living in Seattle. The outdoors was seen as the best thing about living in the city by a wide margin. Still, 55% of people surveyed said they had considered moving outside of Seattle, while 43% said they were still considering.

Seattle voters’ top priority for city leaders was to focus on the basics

Voters’ top priorities for city leaders were to focus on the basics, protect local jobs, and maintain progress on public safety.

Overall, people cared most about maintaining city parks, filling potholes, and transportation infrastructure. However, people chose “strongly agree” the most for cultivating public safety and shutting down open-air drug markets.

While only 28% were in favor of raising taxes to cover Seattle’s $176 million deficit, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2026 budget proposes both a new B&O tax, pending voter approval, and a permanent public safety sales tax.

