Homeland Security removes list of ‘sanctuary’ cities after pushback; most WA counties listed

WASHINGTON — Washington state and most of its counties were among a list of more than 500 jurisdictions believed by President Donald Trump’s Administration to have impeded the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The list, initially posted on the Department of Homeland Security’s website at dhs.gov/sanctuary-jurisdictions, appears to have been taken down since it was posted. Visitors will get a “Page Not Found” error.

KIRO 7 used an archive website, Wayback Machine, to see what the website initially said.

The page read:

“Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens requires that a list of states and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws (sanctuary jurisdictions) be published. Sanctuary jurisdictions including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws endangering American communities. Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril.

The list below was created to identify sanctuary jurisdictions, which are determined by factors like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens.

Each jurisdiction listed will receive formal notification of its non-compliance with Federal statutes. DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens.

Note that the list can be reviewed and changed at any time and will be updated regularly. No one should act on this information without conducting their own evaluation of the information."

DHS sanctuary states screen shots

Washington state was listed on it, as were all but four counties, and a handful of specific cities.

It should be noted that Yakima County itself was not on the list, but the city of Yakima was.

The cities of Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Olympia and Yakima were listed.

According to Reuters and other national reports, the site was scrubbed following criticism from the National Sheriff’s Union, which said that a list of non-compliant” sheriffs could damage the relationship between the Trump administration and law enforcement.

The National Sheriffs’ Association represents more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the U.S. and over 10,000 individuals.

A letter from the association’s president, Kiernan Donahue, from Idaho, said:

“This list was created without any input, criteria of compliance, or a mechanism for how to object to the designation. Sheriffs nationwide have no way to know what they must do or not do to avoid this arbitrary label.

The completion and publication of this list has not only violated the core principles of trust, cooperation, and partnership with fellow law enforcement, but it also has the potential to strain the relationship between Sheriffs and the White House administration. This is an unfortunate and unnecessary erosion of unity and collaboration with law enforcement and the enforcement of the rule of law at a time when that unity is needed most. This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that may take years to overcome.

DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the Sheriffs of this country. The President’s goals to reduce crime, secure the Borders, and make America safer have taken a step backward. In a meeting today called by the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA), with members of DHS, no political appointee for the administration could explain who compiled, proofed, and verified the list before publication. The NSA believes that the criteria for evaluation used by DHS must be published immediately, and they must provide a legitimate reason to evaluate those not cooperating with ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies. These are not just common-sense efforts; they are urgent necessities.

DHS and the Administration should publicly denounce the report to demonstrate accountability. The Sheriffs of this country feel betrayed. The current list must be removed immediately, and DHS must release an apology to the Sheriffs and the American people.

The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of approximately 10,000 individuals. NSA is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-four-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies.”

