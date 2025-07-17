HomeGoods to open new store in Lake Stevens at former Rite Aid location

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is getting a HomeGoods.

What once was a Rite Aid at Lake Stevens Marketplace, located at 303 91st Ave. N.E., will now be a HomeGoods.

Its parent company, TJX, wants to expand the number of stores it operates from 5,000 to 7,000.TJX has plans to open 130 stores in 2025 — including 40 TJ Maxx or Marshalls, 30 HomeGoods, 20 Sierra Trading Post, and nine HomeSense stores in the U.S., according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

There are approximately 1,000 HomeGoods and HomeSense stores in the U.S.

On the other hand, Rite Aid, which has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years, has agreed to sell more than 1,000 of its stores to a group of competitors. That group includes Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, Giant Eagle, and, for the Pacific Northwest — CVS Pharmacy. The Pennsylvania-based pharmacy chain entered bankruptcy with more than $2 billion in debt.

The Puget Sound region experienced a decline in local retail spending during the first half of 2025, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal, as consumer spending nationwide decreased, dropping 0.1% in May and 0.2% in April.

There is no official opening date yet for the HomeGoods in Lake Stevens, as of this reporting.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group