Historic building destroyed in early morning Snoqualmie fire

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — An early Sunday morning fire destroyed a historic building and several shops in Snoqualmie.

At about 5:07 a.m., an officer with the Snoqualmie Police Department smelled smoke while he was on patrol.

At about 5:15 a.m., firefighters with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and the Redmond Fire Department responded to a large fire in downtown Snoqualmie in the 8100 block of Railroad Avenue Southeast.

The building - which is home to Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Chickadee Bakery, Snoqualmie Pie Company, and Littlest Wishes Photography - sustained significant damage.

Most of the fire occurred in the rear of the building, along Railroad Avenue Southeast.

The adjacent buildings did not sustain damage.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The King County Fire Investigator is working to determined the cause of the fire.





