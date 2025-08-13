Hiker texts 911 after hearing someone yelling for help near Aasgard Pass

AASGARD PASS, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says their dispatch received a text-to-911 call on Sunday from a hiker who heard someone yelling for help due to a possible broken ankle.

The first text came in at around 6:12 p.m. and responders learned the injured hiker was near Aasgard Pass, close to Dragontail Peak, CCSO said in a release.

The US Army Air Ambulance Detachment Yakima Dustoff rescue helicopter was dispatched and picked up two Chelan County Mountain Rescue volunteers from the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mountain rescue team was dropped off at Aasgard Pass and found the 21-year-old injured hiker and his hiking partner about 900 feet above Colchuck Lake.

The US Army helicopter couldn’t land due to the proximity to the cliffs, and the two rescue volunteers stayed with the hiker overnight.

A Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team was dispatched and hoisted the injured hiker

from the base of Dragontail Peak while two additional mountain rescuers hiked out with the patient’s partner, CCSO said in a release.

The 21-year-old man was flown to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery at around 9:20 a.m. and refused treatment.

