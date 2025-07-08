High school rugby team helps put out fire reportedly caused by firework

SEATAC, Wash. — During their practice on Monday, members of the Ronins Rugby team helped to put out a fire at Pat Ryan Memorial Field in SeaTac.

The group of high schoolers sprang into action after someone reportedly threw a firework from a nearby hillside, catching the dry grass on fire next to the field.

The team posted the incident on thier Instagram page, showing students stomping out the fire before fire crews could arrive.

Watch the full story tonight on KIRO 7 News at 5 p.m. where reporter Deborah Horne talks with coaches and players of the Ronins Rugby team.

©2025 Cox Media Group