High-angle rescue underway after vehicle goes off road in King County

Eastside Fire & Rescue says crews responded Tuesday to a high-angle rescue after a vehicle went off an embankment at West Snoqualmie Valley Road Northeast and Northeast Novelty Hill Road.

According to officials, a single vehicle left the roadway and ended up down a steep embankment.

Firefighters from Redmond Fire Department assisted Eastside Fire & Rescue with the operation.

Details on the condition of the driver or whether there were additional passengers have not yet been released.

©2025 Cox Media Group