Here’s your jam-packed weekend event guide as fall fun begins

All eyes will be on the Seattle Mariners this weekend as they take on the Houston Astros for a shot at the American League West, but if you need something to calm the nerves, we’ve got a weekend jam-packed with fun.

Big weekend at Seattle Center

The Seattle Center will be hosting multiple events this weekend. The sneakerheads will want to go to the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday for Seattle Got Sole, the biggest sneaker convention of the year in Seattle. You can buy, trade, and discover all sorts of shoes and footwear, with more than 200 vendors in attendance. Plus, there will be giveaways, contests, and lots more.

Also happening at the Seattle Center this Saturday is theSeattle Iranian Festival, held at the Seattle Center Armory. This free event runs from 12 to 5 p.m., offering a vibrant celebration of Iranian culture through food, dance, music, and more.

Refugee and Immigrants Festival

The Morrill Meadows Park in Kent is hosting the Refugee and Immigrants Festival on Saturday. According to the event description, this event “honors and celebrates the cultural diversity, resilience, and contributions of refugee and immigrant communities.” There will be 10 different performances, including music and dancing from different regions of the world, for you to enjoy.

A Seattle tradition since 1960 returns this weekend as the St. Demetrios Greek Festival is back! It’s a weekend full of Greek food, music, dancing, and so much more.

The event’s website mentions Greek wine tasting, tours of the church, and shopping as well. If you are heading to the event, they encourage you to take public transit, including a free shuttle from the University of Washington (UW) Link Light Rail Station. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be expanded parking and shuttles at Seattle Prep High School.

Lanterns, apples, and Oktoberfest: Fall is in the air

Fall celebrations are in full swing, including Luminata at Green Lake Park this Saturday. You can bring your own lantern or purchase one at the park, with proceeds going to the Fremont Arts Council, and enjoy a magical parade of lights around the lake, along with other dazzling visual displays. The lantern shop opens at 5:30 p.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m. with no ticket required.

Fall City is putting on the Fall City Apple Festival on Sunday. This is happening at the Northwest Natural Horsemanship Center and will have all your apple-themed favorites, including fresh-pressed cider, tasty treats like pies, jellies, and desserts, alongside horse rides, live music, vendors, and more! Do you think you make the best apple pie around? Why not enter it into the Apple Pie contest? This event is free and family-friendly.

Raise a stein at Fremont Oktoberfest

Fremont’s Oktoberfest returns Friday through Sunday. Tonight’s fun includes a stein-hoisting contest, a brat-eating contest, and plenty of live music! There will be seasonal brews to enjoy as well as plenty of food and games. This event is for those 21 years old and older.

On Saturday, Bainbridge Island hosts the Bainbridge Record Show, where you can expand your vinyl collection with over 25 tables of records from every genre to explore. Not only will there be records to check out, but CDs, tapes, and memorabilia as well.

