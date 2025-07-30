Here’s which lakes to avoid in King County

KING COUNTY — King County has shared a list of swimming beaches at local lakes, complete with up-to-date water test results, so that you can find a healthy beach to visit this summer.

You can find the full list and most recent information here.

At the moment, the county has asked residents to stay out of the water at the following beaches:

Houghton Beach - High Bacteria

Lake Marcel - Toxic Algae

Madison Park Beach - High Bacteria

Magnuson Beach - High Bacteria

Meydenbauer Bay Beach - High Bacteria

Mount Baker Beach - Fire damage to bathhouse

Pritchard Island Beach - High Bacteria

The county tests the water for any harmful bacteria, collecting three water samples from different parts of the beach each week.

If you’d like to learn more about bacteria in lakes, find an interactive map, or find information on other types of water safety, visit KingCounty.gov.

