Here’s when Seattle will see 8:30 p.m. sunsets

SEATTLE — The weather has been nice and the sun has been shining in the Emerald City. Spring is in the air, but we can’t help but think ahead to summer now that we’ve had a taste of nice weather.

We saw our first 8 p.m. a little earlier this month. An 8:30 p.m. sunset is closer, too.

According to timeanddate.com, we will have an 8:30 p.m. sunset on May 7.

If we really want to look ahead to summer, we’ll see sunsets closer to 9 p.m. also in May, but at the end of the month. June 2 is when we will see a 9 p.m. sunset exactly.

With our 8:30 p.m. sunsets, we will have neary 15 hours of daylight.

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