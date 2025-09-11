Here’s when Monroe City Hall will reopen after its extensive remodel

Monroe City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 22, at the Municipal Campus location on Main Street.

It’s been undergoing an extensive renovation since late 2023 to create a designated space for the Monroe Municipal Court.

Previously, it held proceedings in the Council Chambers.

“The remodel addresses life-safety and accessibility deficiencies, replaces aging building systems, enhances customer experience, and improves coordination between departments,” a release from the city states.

The renovated City Hall has an expanded foyer, a secure customer service window, new council chambers with increased seating, and counter space for customer use.

There’s also more parking and outside walking paths to make the building more accessible.

“It is exciting to see a vision become reality with the improved building efficiency and accessibility that creates a welcoming place for all who work and visit here,” said Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas. “We are pleased to have most all of our City staff and officials back home on our Municipal Campus and I thank everyone from our staff to our council to our community to making this important work possible.”

Monroe Municipal Court will continue its services at its temporary location on Village Way until it moves in October next to the Police Station.

The Police Station lobby also reopens on Sept. 22.

The buildings have not had significant upgrades in over 30 years.

The project was funded through the 2023-2024 budget and the 2023-2029 Capital Facilities Plan. In March 2023, the City Council authorized an estimated $17 million in construction funding through general obligation bonds. The city says these bonds will be paid through existing revenue over the next 35 years and do not require an increase to property taxes.

The community is invited to the City Hall Open House on October 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the Downtown Monroe Trick-or-Treat event.

