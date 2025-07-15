Here’s what some Pierce County residents are being asked to do to conserve water

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As temperatures in our region rise, some people in Pierce County are being asked to avoid watering their lawns on certain days to help conserve water.

On Monday, Washington Water Service issued notices for customers in their Artondale, Cedar Crest, and Kopachuck water systems.

The notice asks customers to avoid outdoor irrigation from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. and on Fridays.

The notice also asks residents to use the following watering schedule:

Water on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday if your address ends in an odd number.

Water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday if your address ends in an even number.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. We will update you when you can resume normal water use,” the alert states.

Customers with questions or concerns can call (877) 408-4060 or email customerservice@wawater.com.

