Here’s how a new law will fight catalytic converter thefts in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Leaders in Washington want to keep criminals from stealing your car’s catalytic converter.

Starting April 1, a new bill will strengthen protections and fine people who don’t play by the rules.

Under House Bill 2153:

Vehicle dealers will be required to mark catalytic converters so that when law enforcement comes across a stolen one, they can track it back to the source.

Purchasers will be required to record who they purchase catalytic converters from and the vehicle identification number (VIN) from which it was removed. These records must be retained for three years.

Purchasers must be licensed, regulated, and inspected. They will be fined at least $1,000 per violation.

The licensing process will include a new $500 fee, which goes directly to the Washington State Patrol to fund inspections and enforcement.

Anyone who knowingly and unlawfully traffics detached catalytic converters will face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

What is a catalytic converter & why are they stolen?

Currently, when a catalytic converter is detached from a vehicle, police have no reliable way to trace it back to a specific vehicle.

A catalytic converter is a metal cylinder that cleans a car’s exhaust, making the air safer to breathe. People steal them to sell off what’s inside. Often, there’s platinum and palladium, worth more than $1,000 an ounce, and rhodium, worth almost $5,000 per ounce. They’re also easy to steal. Someone can climb under a car and dismantle it in about 30 seconds.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion hopes this new bill will curb catalytic converter thefts.

“For the first time, law enforcement and prosecutors will have the tools we need to hold people accountable for trafficking in stolen catalytic converters,” said Manion. “That’s a win for King County and for Washington State, and I am grateful to the partnership from the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Cindy Ryu, and for the strong backing from the Washington legislature.

How do I know if someone stole my catalytic converter?

If someone steals your catalytic converter, here is what Allstate Insurance says you’ll notice:

When you start your car, it will be loud because the thieves will have cut your exhaust pipe to steal it, which means the exhaust won’t be channeled through the muffler.

Your “check engine” light will also come on, and you may smell exhaust fumes.

If this happens, don’t drive the car. Report the theft to the police and your car insurance company.





