Help remind families ‘that it does get better’ by donating to KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive

There’s still a lot of time for you to be a part of the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive benefiting the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots!

If you’re in Renton or the surrounding South Sound communities, you can drop toys off at the Mary Bridge Children’s Therapy Center on December 20.

“Our whole purpose is to make kids be able to participate in every aspect of their life just like any other child,” said the Rehab Manager at Mary Bridge Children’s Therapy Center, Kari Tanta.

Tanta has been a part of the clinic for more than 30 years, helping children who need it most.

When it comes to the holidays, she wants the community to be a part of it.

“Be grateful for what you have and what can you share with these families that have been through so much and are going through so many hardships every day,” she said.

The KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive is a way for anyone to give back.

“When you give kids toys for Christmas, they know that there’s other people out in the world looking out for them and that they’re not completely alone in what they do,” said the Warehouse Manager for Toys for Tots, Sergeant Alec Pomeroy.

Sergeant Pomeroy is in charge of gathering the donations, so they can get it to kids in need.

“To see that the efforts and time and work that I put into everything actually making a difference in people’s lives and they appreciate it and they wanna see it happen again and again, I really enjoy that,” said Pomeroy.

For years, Mary Bridge Children’s Therapy Center has provided toys to thousands of kids. This year, their goal is to collect 2,000 toys for children in Renton, Tacoma, and other South Sound communities.

“They bring it home, they’re so excited, they’re skipping on the way out. Then when they come in for their next therapy appointment, they’re usually talking about the toy and they might bring it in,” Tanta explained.

For the parents who may have fallen on tougher times, this toy drive gives them an opportunity to give their kids a holiday season that’s one to remember.

“Not just the kids but also the parents a piece of mind to have a successful and happy Christmas every year,” Sergeant Pomeroy said. “They need something, anything, just to remind them that it does get better and that they’re not stuck where they’re at and that a just a little bit of help goes a long way.”

You can help by bringing a new or unused toy to Mary Bridge Children’s Therapy Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 20.

Drop off your donation at any Albert Lee Appliance, or at any of our many partner locations, mapped out here.

Friday, December 8 is our Big Give Day! Drop off a toy at participating Fred Meyer locations, call and make a donation, or donate directly to The Salvation Army, here.

You can also purchase a toy online and have it sent directly to KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive at 2807 3rd Avenue, Seattle WA, 98121

Presenting Sponsor: Albert Lee Appliance.

Supporting Sponsors: All City Fence, Ziply Fiber, The Salvation Army.

