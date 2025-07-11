Help Olympia pick its next art installation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Now’s your chance to help the City of Olympia pick its next permanent art fixture.

Every year, the plinths at Percival Landing host a new selection of loaned sculptures by local and regional artists. The community votes for their favorite, and the winner will be purchased by the city for permanent display.

Starting Saturday, the public can view this year’s sculptures. All 17 are stationed along Percival Landing from Isthmus Park to the Port of Olympia.

There will be an opening reception where the public can meet some of the artists. It goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s sculptures feature abstract sculptures of cranes, deer, fish, a god, a moon, and more. You can view the sculptures here.

The vote begins Saturday and goes through July 31. You can vote for your favorite here.

The project has added over a dozen pieces to the city’s public art collection. You can view the past winners here.

