Help deputies solve this 2006 cold case murder of mom, daughter on Snohomish County trail

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives are asking for the public’s help on a 2006 double homicide cold case where a mother and daughter were found dead on Pinnacle Lake Trail.

Mary Cooper, a 56-year-old, and her daughter Susanna Stodden, a 27-year-old, were found dead on the trail on July 11, 2006.

Both were found with gunshot wounds when their bodies were discovered.

The Pinnacle Lake Trail is located in the national forest off the Mountain Loop Highway, east of Granite Falls and Verlot.

If you have any information related to this investigation, call the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 425-388-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

