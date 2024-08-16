Healthier Together: How summer impacts you and your children’s health

SEATTLE — Summer is in full swing but also fading fast. Now it’s time to take stock of how it may have impacted you and your child’s health.

KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha sat down with Regence BlueShield’s Executive Medical Director, Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, to discuss tips for kids to stay healthy in the hotter months and some of the key things to do before school is back in session.

“Summer is such an exciting time. Kids are so happy to get out of school and be able to kind of relax and let loose, but it’s important to try to remember that our kids need a little bit of structure,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

Those words from Dr. Saint Clair capture a feeling that can only be associated with Summer.

Kids’ summer activities are going strong, swimming, camping, sports, and just being outside.

It’s easy to get lost in Summer and let hours go by without a routine, but the doctor says keeping a routine is one way kids stay healthy in the summertime.

“Both for their physical and mental health as well as for their good sleep and overall better function. When things are going well we ideally should be going to bed at the same time each night,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

It’s easy to stay up and stay out late during the longer summer days, and while things can vary for kids, the doctor says having a routine ensures kids won’t have a jarring change when heading back to school.

That being said, the most important thing for kids in the summer is to get outside.

“It can be really easy to spend the entire day kind of sitting depending on what the childcare situation is,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

Sacrificing time outside in favor of screens should not be an option, and parents should try to avoid it.

The doctor says studies have linked too much screen time with anxiety and depression, and not letting those take root in summer when things are less structured is important.

“We know for best health kids should get about an hour 60 minutes of physical activity every day. That’s actually a little more vigorous than what we recommend for adults,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

As for activity, there is a marked difference between adult recommendations vs. kids; for adults, it can often be a moderate level of activity, but for kids, it should be vigorous.

Parents should still be mindful of heat and sun exposure, but carving out active time outside is key.

“The ‘recs’ for screen time are really pretty slim and I think a lot of folks recognize that it can be hard to stick within these guidelines. In general, we’re recommending about an hour a day,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

There are nearly no limits on exercise and outdoor time, provided your child is not overexposed to summer nuisances like heat, sun, and insects.

If parents take steps to manage those most children should be alright.

Parents should also maintain a nutritious diet as much as they can during the summer.

“Without necessarily the school lunches or some other structure that might bring in additional nutrition, we have to be very thoughtful that kids aren’t just living on snacks,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

Washington’s summer growth season is also in full swing, allowing for more exposure to fruits and vegetables.

Summer trips to the Farmers market can engage children with those foods.

Summertime is fun, but some simple steps can keep children healthy before heading back to school.

