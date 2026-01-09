Healthier Together: How oral hygiene can impact overall health

Oral hygiene plays a critical role in overall health, influencing various bodily systems beyond just dental concerns.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director at Regence BlueShield, has seen medical research that highlights the impact of unhealthy mouths on overall well-being.

While typical dental visits often focus on cavities and cosmetic concerns, good oral health has far-reaching effects. An unhealthy mouth, filled with bacteria and germs, can lead to infections, inflammation, and complications throughout the body.

Dr. Saint Clair told KIRO 7 News that these issues can escalate if they’re ignored.

“They can actually form a full infection sometimes, that can be an abscess we see when we get dental pain, but sometimes it can be a chronic inflammation.”

If bacteria enter the bloodstream, it may result in serious health problems affecting organs, including the brain and heart.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), pregnant women may be at risk for cavities due to changes in behaviors, such as eating habits. The risk could escalate to more serious issues if they have gingivitis.

“We know that pregnant women may be at higher risk for pre-term death if they are having periodontal disease and inflammation,” Dr. Saint Clair told KIRO 7.

Additionally, individuals managing diabetes may experience challenges in controlling their blood sugar levels due to poor oral health.

“People with diabetes, we see their blood sugar is less well controlled when their teeth are inflamed,” Dr. Saint Clair said. This connection emphasizes that maintaining dental health can be crucial for managing chronic conditions.

“You can’t have a healthy full body without a healthy mouth, so dental care is part of your overall health care,” Dr. Saint Clair said.

So, what can you do to practice good oral hygiene?

The CDC recommends:

Avoiding sugary food and drinks as much as possible.

Drinking fluoridated tap water and brushing your teeth with fluoride toothpaste.

Brushing your teeth well twice a day and flossing to remove dental plaque.

Wearing a mouthguard when participating in contact sports or high-risk activities.

Visiting your dentist at least once a year, even if you wear dentures and have lost some or all of your teeth.

