Healthier Together: Healthy Aging

Reversing aging, restoring vision, even doing away with dementia. Someday soon we could have ways to fight all these age-related issues, and maybe even do away with them.

September marks Healthy Aging Month when medical professionals stress habits to age in a healthy manner. KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha found the science around aging has made major advancements and has more in ‘Healthier Together.’

Can we combat certain aspects of aging that many of us are born with?

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair Regence BlueShield Executive Medical Director believes so.

“Yes, we do have an element of genetics, but actually you’d be surprised how much you can impact beyond genetics with a combination of different things,” said Dr. Nicole Saint Clair.

Dr. Saint Clair knows that aging is a process we can control to some degree even if we believe it’s out of reach.

She says nature doesn’t always win out over nurturing your health as we grow older.

“Exercise socialization there are a few things that go into our whole person health things that we need to support our physical health, our mental health, our emotional health.”

Dr. Saint Clair says young and old should take note of what they can do to live a full healthy life.

“There’s never a time that’s too early to think about how you want to feel later in life,” she told KIRO 7 News.

The Saint Clair says there are the basics for healthy aging:

Seeing your doctor once a year for a wellness visit

Go over individual risks and family risks

Preventive health screenings are important

Having a healthy diet always helps.

Exercise and physical activity are key

Dr. Saint Clair says people are always encouraged to be active in groups to combat isolation and loneliness, a growing problem across the country, and one that the medical field is taking more seriously.

“There’s a whole body of science around loneliness and how that really impacts people. Doing things in a group not only will make you more likely to continue doing it,” she added.

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) says aging science has grown.

NIA says researchers have reversed age-related vision loss and eye damage from glaucoma in mice. Reprogramming mature cells back to a younger state where they can regenerate, it someday could restore vision for many.

An NIA Study found hearing aids slowed the rate of cognitive decline by nearly 50% in older adults, decreasing dementia risks.

The NIA even says drugs being studied can eliminate senescent cells (cells that accumulate as we age but don’t divide). Getting rid of senescent cells may reverse aging, or combat age-related issues; reducing inflammation, improving brain activity, ramping up your metabolism, and even helping your body fight off illness and injury.

Simple or advanced, Dr. Saint Clair says healthy habits are where it all starts.

“The good habits that we do when we’re young really set a huge foundation for how we may feel when we’re older.”

©2024 Cox Media Group