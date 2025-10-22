Health department launches measles exposure map

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a new online tool to help residents track potential measles exposures in real time.

The Measles Exposure Location Tracker shows public places where individuals with confirmed measles cases may have spread the virus. The tool debuted after a visitor with measles passed through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Oct. 13.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. It poses serious health risks, especially to unvaccinated individuals and young children. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective protection.

“Information and vaccination are our strongest tools for preventing measles and keeping our communities safe,” Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, DOH’s Chief Science Officer, said. “Before there is another exposure, get the best protection available against measles by making sure that you and your family are up to date on the MMR vaccine.”

Washington reports 11 confirmed measles cases

As of October 2025, Washington has reported 11 confirmed measles cases. Five cases were in children under five, and 10 of the 11 cases were linked to international travel.

The new tracker compiles data from local health departments into a mobile-friendly platform designed to inform the public, support outbreak response, and improve communication. It also links to a newly launched DOH webpage that monitors measles cases statewide.

Health officials urge anyone exposed to measles to get vaccinated within 72 hours to reduce the risk of infection or serious illness.

