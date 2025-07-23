‘He was the love of my life:’ Family grieving loved one killed in White Center shooting

SEATTLE — A family continues to grieve after a double shooting took the life of a 52-year-old man in White Center over the weekend.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot two people after a car accident-- 52-year-old James Sears died and his son, Jaymaht, was seriously injured.

Jaymaht’s mother, Tasha, says he just got out of surgery at Harborview Medical Center, but has a long road to recovery.

“That may or may not result in lifetime therapies,” Tasha said.

“He was a friend. He was a father. He was an uncle. He was a grandfather, Tasha said, “But most of all, he was the love of my life,” she continued.

Tasha and several loved ones met with KIRO7 near where the shooting happened. The family describes James as an energetic person who loved everyone.

“But he was very family-oriented. He was very strong and passionate about what he believed in,” his son, Apostle James E. Sears III, said.

The Sears family says this sort of violence which ended James’ life has no place in the community. His daughter, Jay, says she continues to wait for her father’s FaceTime call.

“So I don’t necessarily believe it yet because I am still waiting on his FaceTime call this morning,” Jay said.

Although the family is heartbroken, they firmly believe that James’ spirit lives on.

“And so even on this day, when the sun is peaking through the clouds, I can hear his voice,” Apostle Sears III said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

