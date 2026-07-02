‘He was kind to everyone’: Mother still searching for answers 4 years after son’s killing in Seattle

This week’s cold case project focuses on the still‑unsolved killing of 23‑year‑old Gibson Moore in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) in April 2022.

His mother, Kate Tunsvik, is still searching for answers, and there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

“He was 23 at the time. He was fun, funny, he was smart. He could fix anything. He wasn’t just handy; he was principled and kind to everyone around him,” Tunsvik said. “He was just accepting of everyone. He didn’t stand for bigotry or racism or being homophobic or anything; he just accepted everybody; he was just a good guy, he really was.”

The night of the killing

In April 2022, Gibson and his girlfriend were heading home to their apartment in the CID. When they couldn’t get in through the front door, they walked around to the side of the building. There, they saw another tenant they knew, someone they’d been out with earlier that night, arguing with three men. Gibson stepped in to help.

“Gibson went to help him, because there were three of them and one of him, so Gibson stepped in to help, and they threw him down and started kicking him, and so that made Gibson really angry, so Gibson got up and lunged at the guy, and he shot him four times,” Tunsvik said.

Still unsolved

To this day, no one has been arrested for Gibson’s killing.

Tunsvik said detectives told her they think it was a random act, and that Gibson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Four years later, his case remains unsolved, and his killer is still out there.

The impact on his family

For Tunsvik, the pain hasn’t faded with time. She lives with the loss every day.

“The devastation, I mean, my life will never be the same. It’s something I deal with every single day; it never goes away. I think about it all the time. He’s gone, and it’s tragic,” Tunsvik said. “It’s been four years, but it doesn’t feel like four years to me. It’s such a raw wound that just seems like it will never ever stop.”

Crime Stoppers reward

During the initial investigation, police scoured the neighborhood for surveillance video. They found images of two men believed to be responsible for the murder. The quality is good, and police believe someone who knows them will be able to identify them.

“The pictures are very sharp. I encourage people to take a look, and if you recognize these people, give us a call. And remember, you can remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest and charges, you will get the reward,” Crime Stoppers Executive Director Jim Fuda said.

Mother still searching for answers 4 years after son’s killing in Seattle’s CID Surveillance photos of men believed to be responsible for the murder. (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers) (Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information about what happened to Gibson Moore, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-222‑TIPS.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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