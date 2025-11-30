Hawaiian Volcano erupts, sending lava 400 feet in the air

HAWAII — On the Big Island of Hawaii, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting intermittently since Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the first eruption sent lava 400 feet into the air.

The volcano is known for spewing lava into the air as high as some skyscrapers.

Kilauea is one of Hawaii’s largest volcanoes.

It’s also one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey says, the lava and molten rock have remained primarily near the summit.

No homes or businesses were affected.

