Have a young kid? New rankings reveal best booster seats to keep them safe

There is good news for parents who rely on booster seats to keep kids safe in the car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says these seats are getting better at protecting children.

The IIHS examined 54 boosters that came on the market last year. KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones said 47 of them received the highest rating of “Best Bet.”

The IIHS analyzes seats to make sure the belt fits correctly for a typical 4 to 8-year-old. The new seats on the “Best Bet” list join those previously rated by the IIHS. They range in price from $25 to $450 and will work in almost any car, minivan, or SUV.

“Forty-seven of the 54 boosters we rated, received our top rating of best bet, and none of them were not recommended,” said IIHS VP of Vehicle Research Jessica Jermakian.

Safety experts say a good booster placed the belt at the center of the shoulder.

“It’s not riding up on the neck or falling off the shoulder, and the lap belt is low across the hips, really on the upper thighs, not riding up into the belly,” said Jermakian.

Until your child is taller than 4 feet 9 inches, your car’s seat belt won’t fit correctly, according to the Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center.

We all get busy and want to get in and go, but crash tests show what can happen when children aren’t properly secured in a car.

Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center says seatbelts reduce the risk of serious injury during a car crash for 4 to 8-year-olds by 45%.

“Whether it’s cross country or just going down the neighborhood we need to make sure kids are buckled up on every trip,” said Jermakian.

There are inspection stations in many communities where instructors can teach parents how to properly install a car seat. Here are some resources in Washington.

