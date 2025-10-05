Have you seen us? Police searching for two missing girls in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol and the Bremerton Police Department have issued an endangered missing person alert for two girls.

12-year-old Damaris Ramos-Pablo and 11-year-old Britany Carrillo-Pablo were last seen on Saturday at around 3 p.m. near Pine Road and Sylvan Way in Bremerton.

Authorities believe the girls did not leave on their own and may not be able to return without help, the alert says.

Damaris Ramos-Pablo is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a red shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Britany Carrillo-Pablo is 5 feet, two inches tall, 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a white shirt, jeans, with red/white shoes.

If they are seen, police ask you to call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group