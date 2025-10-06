Have you seen them? Two teenagers missing from Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Officials are searching for two teenagers missing from Renton.

According to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) sent out on Sunday night, the teenagers were last seen on Saturday, October 4, at around 10:30 p.m. near SE 172nd Lane and 120th Lane SE.

Washington State Patrol shared that 14-year-old Donovan Molino was last seen wearing a black and gray Nike sweatsuit, and 15-year-old Devin Molino was wearing a black shirt with gray jeans. Both boys have black hair and brown eyes.

If you see either of the teenagers, call 911.

