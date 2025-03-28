Have you seen me? WSP puts out report for missing indigenous 16-year-old

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has put out an alert for a missing indigenous person, 16-year-old Juan Bigbeaver-Stevens.

He was last seen in Port Orchard at Sidney Road and Southwest Berry Lake Road at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, the WSP Mission Person Alert page posted on X.

Bigbeaver-Stevens was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a camo backpack. He is 5′10″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Washington State Patrol asks if you see him to call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) Bigbeaver-Stevens - Port Orchard, WA pic.twitter.com/HDttqHnBuH — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group