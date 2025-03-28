Local

Have you seen me? WSP puts out report for missing indigenous 16-year-old

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has put out an alert for a missing indigenous person, 16-year-old Juan Bigbeaver-Stevens.

He was last seen in Port Orchard at Sidney Road and Southwest Berry Lake Road at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, the WSP Mission Person Alert page posted on X.

Bigbeaver-Stevens was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a camo backpack. He is 5′10″ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Washington State Patrol asks if you see him to call 911.

