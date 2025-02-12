Have you seen me: Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing person

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

LaGrand Fry was last seen around noon on Friday, Feb. 7 walking away from the intersection of Canal Road Southeast, Grove Road Southeast and Flume Road Southeast in Yelm.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and hiking-style shoes.

Missing Person (Thurston County Sheriffs Office)

Fry is known to frequent the Yelm-Tenino trail and TCSO believes he may have walked in that direction.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact TCSO at (360) 704-2740 or email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

