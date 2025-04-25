Local

Have you seen me? Seattle police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl named Maryam, SPD posted on X.

SPD says she was last seen on Thursday wearing all green near the Hillman City neighborhood at 48th Avenue South and South Raymond Street.

The alert advises that Maryam does not speak English, only Soninke, which is primarily spoken in West Africa.

She attends the Seattle World School near Capitol Hill at 1700 E Union Street.

Seattle police ask if she is seen to call 911.

