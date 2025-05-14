Local

Have you seen Jaliyah? 12-year-old missing in Seattle

Jaliyah, a missing 12-year-old out of Seattle. Tuesday morning. (Seattle Police Department)

The Seattle Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jaliyah was last seen on Tuesday around 11 a.m. on 2nd Avenue South.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

Police say she is known to frequent the Chinatown International District.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and olive-green Jordan sneakers.

She is about 5’6” with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

