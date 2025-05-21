Have you seen him? Wanted man escapes deputies in Mason County

Right now, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man who escaped deputies and may have a gun on him.

Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest 26-year-old Jonathan Buffum at a home in the Lake Limerick community in Shelton.

He is wanted for felony warrants related to firearms offenses in Mason and Thurston counties.

Deputies say Buffum ran into a home on East Road of Tralee and refused to come out.

Knowing his criminal history and worried he may have a gun, the SWAT team came out to help.

After an extensive search, he was nowhere to be found.

Deputies say they found two guns inside the home – one was stolen from King County.

If you see Buffum, don’t approach him. Instead call (360) 426-4441.

