Have you seen him? Police looking for man reported missing from Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a man who was last seen several days ago.

Muse Sugelle was reported missing, and last seen May 17 around 5:30 p.m. near Military Road South and S 146th Street. A 7-Eleven is near that corner.

He is known to frequent a Somali coffee shop in SeaTac and Somali coffee shops in the Seattle area-- particularly in the Othello neighborhood.

Muse has a history of seizures and has been known to become easily confused to the point where he forgets his name, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and black pants, and Nike shoes with black lettering.

He is 6′0″ and weighs around 165 pounds, and is missing several of his front teeth.

If you see him, call 911 and mention case number 25-2375

