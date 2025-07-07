Have you seen him? Marysville police search for missing 10-year-old

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy in Marysville.

According to Marysville PD, Elias was last seen on Sunday, July 6, at around 9 a.m. when he left for Totem Middle School to run the track.

Elias is known to frequently leave to go for runs and is familiar with local parks.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and blue shoes. He does not have a cellphone or a tracking device. He does not have developmental disabilities.

Marysville police say officers have been searching local parks in the area and utilizing drones with thermal imaging, and the Snohomish County Search and Rescue is responding and will deploy a SAR K-9 team.

Police ask community members to check their property and outbuildings, and contact 911 right away if they think they might have seen Elias.

