Have you seen him? 7-year-old boy missing from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for a young boy who went missing in Tacoma on Tuesday night.

According to Tacoma police, 7-year-old Skyler Dodey was last seen in downtown Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Dodey is on the spectrum but very social and friendly. He has brown hair and was wearing a green camo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If you see Skyler or have any information about where he might be, you’re asked to please call 911 immediately.

Tacoma Police is looking for 7-year-old Skyler Dodey, who is on the spectrum but very social and friendly. Skyler was... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group