Have you seen him? 7-year-old boy missing from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for a young boy who went missing in Tacoma on Tuesday night.
According to Tacoma police, 7-year-old Skyler Dodey was last seen in downtown Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say Dodey is on the spectrum but very social and friendly. He has brown hair and was wearing a green camo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
If you see Skyler or have any information about where he might be, you’re asked to please call 911 immediately.
