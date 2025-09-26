Have you seen him? 15-year-old with Type 1 Diabetes missing from Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Police are asking for the community’s help searching for a missing teenager from Redmond.

According to Redmond PD, missing 15-year-old Omar Payanouvong has Type 1 Diabetes.

He was last seen around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025, leaving his home at the Delano Apartments for the school bus.

Police say Payanouvong is Asian, 5′6″, and 160 lbs. He wears glasses, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

If you see Payanouvong or have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately or contact Redmond Police at 425-556-2500.

