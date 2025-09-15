Have you ordered this? Starbucks baristas hate making it

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The drink of the summer was the drink of nightmares for some Starbucks baristas.

The Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino takes two blenders to make and incorporates six ingredients.

“If it’s the only drink I have to make, I can probably do it in 40 or 50 seconds,” California Starbucks barista Brooke Allen told The Seattle Times. “But it’s frustrating to see orders for that come in during peak times. That one is so complicated.”

Along with making drinks, baristas have to greet customers, make eye contact when handing over drinks, and write positive messages on each cup, under a four-minute time constraint, according to the media outlet.

Starbucks adds modern touches to improve customer experience

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is trying to revive customer service at the company.

In March, the company announced that it would be adding some modern touches.

One of the most impactful is that the company tightened its dress code to better show off its green aprons. More than 1,000 workers subsequently went on strike to protest the new policy.

More positively, the coffee giant stopped charging extra for non-dairy milk and reinstated the condiment station. Starbucks also announced it was dropping some beverages from its menu and limiting its food items in an effort to increase the quality.

Additionally, Niccol revealed plans to enhance in-store seating and increase the number of power outlets available, along with reintroducing ceramic mugs for in-store customers.

“We’re committed to ensuring our coffeehouses have the right vibe,” Niccol said. “We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel their visit was worthwhile.”

Moving away from summer and into fall, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is Starbucks’ most popular limited-time drink. First launched in 2003, the specific drink has been sold hundreds of millions of times since.

In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte joined Starbucks’ seasonal menu. The company also debuted two new menu items — a pecan cortado and new Italian sausage egg bites.

©2025 Cox Media Group