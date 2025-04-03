Have you ‘herd?’ Pair of Scottish Highland cows escape in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Have you ‘herd?’ The King County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of Scottish Highland cows escaped their yard.

During the afternoon of March 31, deputies were called to English Hill in Redmond to help wrangle Bracken and his pregnant girlfriend named Thistle.

“Luckily the happy couple started moooooooving and herded in the right direction,” the department said.

Deputies followed closely behind to make sure the couple didn’t make a break for it.

“We had no beef about helping as there was so much at ‘steak’ here,” the department joked online. “Like the gate latch, this was an open-and-shut case.”

