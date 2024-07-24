Hatchet-wielding 7-year-old accused of robbery with other juveniles in Seattle

SEATTLE — On July 22, a group of five teenage girls was harassed and robbed by a larger group of juveniles after riding a Seattle Metro Bus, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident began as the bus headed southbound on Wallingford Avenue North, where the suspects, aged 7 to 17, reportedly taunted the victims about their race and privilege.

Feeling intimidated, the victims decided to get off the bus at North 82nd Street, but the suspects followed them.

Once off the bus, the group surrounded the girls, using foul language and demanding money.

The situation escalated when a 7-year-old suspect brandished a hatchet while another suspect, carrying a baby, reached around and stole cash from one of the victims’ clutches.

The victims, all 15 years old, were allowed to leave after the robbery but were chased when they began using their phones.

They sought refuge in an ice cream shop at Green Lake, located in the 7900 block of East Green Lake Drive North, where they reported the incident to the police.

Robbery units have been assigned to the case, which is being investigated as first-degree robbery due to the involvement of the hatchet.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information to help identify the suspects.

