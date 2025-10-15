Harrell proclaims Oct. 16 as ‘Humpy Day’

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Ahead of a pivotal Game 3 in the ALCS, where the Seattle Mariners have a 2-0 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell took the opportunity to cement Humpy’s legacy by calling Oct. 16 “Humpy Day” from here on out.

Humpy’s improbable win

Midway through the 15th inning of Friday night’s marathon do-or-die playoff game between Seattle and Detroit in the ALDS, the beloved Humpy picked up his first career win in the Mariners’ “Salmon Run” mascot race, eliciting a massive roar from the 47,025 fans packed into T-Mobile Park.

The Salmon Run began at the beginning of the 2024 season, with four human-sized salmon mascots racing one time in each home game. “King,” the race’s perennial favorite, dons a crown and cape as it races, “Sockeye” wears flannel, synonymous with Seattle fashion, “Silver” represents the city’s technology sector, and then there’s “Humpy” — a cross-eyed salmon that needs a life preserver.

After 167 failed races, Humpy won for the first time, followed by one of the Seattle Mariners’ biggest moments in franchise history.

HUMPY HAS WON!!! HUMPY HAS WON!!! pic.twitter.com/qlC2i7BLSD — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 11, 2025

The Mariners have never held two Salmon Runs in the same game before, but after the sudden-death matchup between Seattle and Detroit stretched into an improbable 15th inning, the team decided to hold a second run. As usual, Humpy fell behind early. But down the stretch, the other salmon ran into each other, which allowed Humpy to surge past them and pick up his first career victory.

Less than 10 minutes later, Polanco sent the Mariners to a place they haven’t been in nearly a quarter-century.

Fans urged to march in support of Seattle Mariners Thursday

Additionally, Harrell is inviting fans to march from City Hall to T-Mobile Park ahead of Game 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The UW Husky Marching Band will lead the way in the march.

Contributing: Cameron Van Til, Seattle Sports

