Harborview treats 52 people for fireworks injuries over July Fourth weekend

Clinicians at Harborview Medical Center have treated 52 patients for fireworks-related injuries during the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to hospital officials.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, July 7, the hospital reported a wide range of injuries caused by fireworks, including:

21 involving hands

14 involving eyes

9 involving other parts of the body

8 involving multiple areas, such as hands and eyes

The injuries were serious enough to require treatment at Harborview, the only designated Level I adult and pediatric trauma center in Washington.

The hospital also serves as the regional trauma and burn center for Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.

The annual surge in fireworks injuries comes despite safety campaigns and restrictions.

Harborview typically sees a rise in burn and trauma cases tied to Independence Day celebrations each year, with hands and eyes among the most commonly injured body parts due to the explosive nature of fireworks.

