‘Happy Resurrection Day’ greeting escalates into stabbing, throat-slashing, Vancouver police say

A 19-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly stabbing her father and slashing her mother’s throat during a violent confrontation inside a northeast Vancouver home, according to police reports.

Just before 5:40 p.m. on April 20, Vancouver police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home in the 1200 block of Northeast 112th Avenue.

The caller said McKenzy Hafer had stabbed her father in the stomach and attempted to cut the throat of the person calling for help.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a woman—later identified as McKenzy Hafer—outside the home. She was detained without incident and placed in the back of a patrol car.

According to the police report, Hafer was read her Miranda rights and agreed to speak with officers.

She told police she lived at the home with her father, Benjamin Hafer; her mother, Erin Hetzler; and her brother.

The incident reportedly began after Benjamin wished McKenzy a “Happy Resurrection Day,” to which McKenzy replied that she did not believe in God.

The exchange escalated into an argument between father and daughter. After some time, they separated and went into different rooms.

While McKenzy was in the kitchen preparing food, her mother Erin approached her and asked about the earlier argument. The two began to argue, and McKenzy admitted to throwing her phone on the floor during the exchange.

When Erin confronted her about it, Benjamin came out of his room and entered the kitchen to find out what had happened.

At that point, McKenzy allegedly grabbed a knife from a block on the kitchen counter. She described it as silver with a black handle. She then stabbed her father once above the belly button, telling police she intended to kill him.

Erin began yelling, and McKenzy reportedly turned the knife on her mother, cutting her in the throat—again stating she had intended to kill.

Both parents sustained injuries consistent with McKenzy’s account, according to the report.

Based on her statements and the evidence at the scene, police arrested McKenzy Hafer on two counts of second-degree attempted murder under Washington’s domestic violence statute.

Authorities have not released additional details on the victims’ medical conditions.

