Gusty winds whip through East Puget Sound lowlands, ripping down branches, cutting power

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Gusty winds are making their way through parts of Western Washington Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the East Puget Sound lowlands until 1 p.m.

This includes cities such as Bonney Lake, Covington, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, Monroe, North Bend, Prairie Ridge, and Woodinville.

“Cascadia gap winds” will have the largest impacts on North Bend and Enumclaw, with sustained winds expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Enumclaw clocked gusts of 53 mph around 2 a.m.

We’ve been alerted about fallen trees on our roads because of the high winds taking them down.

Just before 1 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation reported that fallen trees blocked all lanes of State Route 18 at Interstate 90.

The debris has since been cleared, but it serves as a warning for those on the roads.

The wind is expected to blow around unsecured objects with tree limbs coming down and causing power outages.

Our reporter Kevin Ko is in Snoqualmie, where strong winds knocked down large umbrellas, chairs, and potted plants outside a business and even ripped off his hat as he was reporting live.

He also pulled a large branch out of the street.

Shortly before 6 a.m., 39 active power outages were affecting about 1,600 Puget Sound Energy customers including ones in Black Diamond, Cle Elem, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, North Bend, Ravensdale, Snoqualmie, and others.

Most of those were caused by trees and vegetation on power lines.

