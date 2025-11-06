Guns found in stolen car after carjacking, police chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) says officers found guns in a stolen car that was involved in a chase early Wednesday night.

Police say four guns equipped with switches were found in the car after it was recovered.

The carjacking happened early that morning in Renton.

DMPD located the car on Pacific Highway S near S 220th Street with three suspects inside.

The suspects then drove off, leading police on a chase that ended when they crashed the car in Kent, according to police.

After the crash, the suspects ran from the vehicle.

They were eventually found hiding underneath a nearby boardwalk.

DMPD didn’t specify the charge for which the suspects were arrested.

