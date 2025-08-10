Gunfire reported in Everett neighborhood sends man to hospital

A man in his 30s was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in an Everett neighborhood, according to police.

The Everett Police Department said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to multiple reports of gunfire in the 9000 block of Corbin Drive.

When they arrived, officers found the wounded man and called for medics, who took him to a hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

Police said no suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the shooting or whether the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The case remains under investigation, and police have not shared additional details.

