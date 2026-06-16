Guide Dogs for the Blind: How ‘freedom on four legs’ transforms lives across the West

For many people who are blind, a guide dog is far more than a pet. It is, as some describe it, freedom on four legs.

Chelsie Bowden knows that feeling well. She is blind and partners with Harry, a black Labrador retriever she received from Guide Dogs for the Blind in February 2024. Harry is her third guide dog, and she said each one has expanded her independence since she got her first between high school and college.

“It was a great step for me to get independence in multiple ways, and getting a guide dog is one of them,” Bowden told “Seattle’s Morning News.” “He’s just been a great boy.”

Before partnering with a guide dog, Bowden relied on a white cane to navigate the world around her.

“That just gives a tactile feeling of the ground and obstacles in front of us as we travel to help us get around,” she said. “I have to know how to navigate streets, walk down the sidewalk safely, and know where I am. We have to know all those skills for getting around in order to get a guide dog.”

Bowden requested a dog that loves to play and works hard, but settles down while she is at work. Harry, she said, fits the bill. The two play, take walks, and snuggle, often moving quickly through their neighborhood.

“We walk pretty fast, so we zoom on by and probably get some looks along the way,” she said.

Once trained, a guide dog wears a leather harness that allows the animal to lead its handler.

“I hold on to the handle of the harness as he pulls forward to direct me around obstacles,” Bowden said. “He stops for curbs, stairs, that kind of thing, so I can feel through the handle what his movements are.”

One of the largest guide dog schools in the world

Anne Tyson, a supervising puppy-raising field manager with Guide Dogs for the Blind, helps create those life-changing matches. She said the organization is one of the largest guide dog schools in the world.

“We’ve graduated nearly 18,000 clients across the U.S. and Canada since 1942,” Tyson said. “The commitment and the dedication to the mission are really rewarding for staff and working with volunteers.”

Matching a client with a dog, Tyson said, is a careful process built around each person’s lifestyle and preferences.

“Some of our clients may want a dog that’s a little bit more serious or calm. They may have a little bit slower pace,” she said. “So we’ll use some of those things to match the dogs that are getting ready to graduate with our clients.”

The organization charges nothing for its services and relies on donors and volunteer puppy raisers, who prepare puppies for formal training. Tyson said more than 100 puppy-raising clubs operate across nine western states.

“Puppy raisers are the key to making a guide dog,” Tyson said. “Without puppy raisers, we cannot have these amazing dogs that we have.”

Those interested in volunteering can learn more at Guide Dogs’ website.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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