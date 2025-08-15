Guemes Ferry is having issues. Here’s why.

The Guemes Ferry has been touch-and-go Friday.

Skagit County officials sent out a release says it’s because of a hydraulic system failure on the Guemes Island bridge and apron.

The bridge got stuck in its current position due to the system failure and couldn’t be moved up or down, which meant it couldn’t be adjusted to the tide levels for service.

A crew was able to temporarily fix the issue and a service vendor is on the way to look over the bridge to find out why the system failed twice.

